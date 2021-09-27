Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bharat Bandh: Farmers block rail tracks, roads in Punjab
chandigarh news

Bharat Bandh: Farmers block rail tracks, roads in Punjab

Life comes to standstill as 10-hour protest gets underway on first anniversary of the enactment of the three farm laws
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 27, 2021 08:27 AM IST
Protesters block the tracks at Barnala railway station in Punjab on Monday in response to the Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions. (HT Photo)

The Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) from 6am to 4pm to mark the first anniversary of the enactment of the three farm laws by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government evoked a total response in Barnala district of Punjab on Monday.

Also read: Bharat Bandh: Traffic movement from UP towards Ghazipur border stopped

Protesters blocked the rail track in Barnala since 6am besides the roads leading to the town, while the markets were closed. Balwant Singh Uppli, the press secretary of Bharti Kisan Union, Dakaunda, said: “We have blocked 10 roads in the district. We are opposing the black laws.”

Can continue fight for 10 years: Tikait

Addressing a kisan mahapanchayat in Panipat on Sunday, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that farmers can continue their fight for 10 years or until the government repeals the three laws.

Issuing a traffic advisory, a Haryana Police spokesperson said: “The national and state highways in the state may see traffic disruptions for several hours. Citizens are advised to plan and modify their journey accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.”

RELATED STORIES

Elaborate arrangements have been put in place by the civil and police administration to prevent violence and ensure order to facilitate the functioning of traffic and public transport systems across the state.

Traders, students, lawyers back bandh call

Traders, student unions and lawyers have extended support to the nationwide shutdown call. Trader unions across Punjab will shut their establishments to support farmers, who have laid siege to Delhi borders for the past 10 months. The The Punjab Arhtiyas Association has directed commission agents across the state to shut their businesses for a day.

The student unions in Punjabi University, Patiala, have also come in support of farmers and have decided to shut the campus and its affiliated colleges. Similarly, Bar associations of district courts and other judicial complexes will suspend work on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Spotlight on poorly parked vehicles in Ludhiana after repeated mishaps

Sarpanch’s husband assaulted over gas cylinder forms in Ludhiana

100ft Ravana effigy being prepared for mega Dussehra carnival at Ludhiana

Bharat Bandh: Police deployment to increase to tackle traffic snarls
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP