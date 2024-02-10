Bharatiya Kisan Union-Lakhowal to not participate in ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest

Leaders of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Lakhowal in Punjab’s Ludhiana announced on Saturday that they will not join the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest on February 13 but will oppose if the farmers face manhandling during the march. Paramilitary personnel stay vigil after security tightened ahead of the farmers' march to Delhi in Ambala on Saturday. (ANI)

Various farmer bodies will be marching towards Delhi on February 13.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

BKU Lakhowal leaders also revealed their strategy regarding the ‘Gramin Bharat Bandh’ protest slated to be held on February 16. The Gramin Bharat Bandh call has been given by various organisations, including Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), to press for their pending demands for the farming sector.

The strategy regarding it was disclosed by Harinder Singh Lakhowal, general secretary of BKU Lakhowal, during a meeting held in Ludhiana on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, he said they do not support the announcement by farmer organisations belonging to the SKM (non-political) to march to Delhi on February 13 but also warned that if the farmers face manhandling, then all farmer organisations will unitedly come out on the streets to render support.

Harinder Singh Lakhowal alleged that corporate houses were being given favours by the central government. Bharat Bandh will be observed by different organisations against this.

Regarding the announcement of the Delhi march by some farmer organisations on February 13, he said not everyone was taken into confidence before taking this decision.

He further criticised the deployment of police force on the Punjab-Haryana border. However, he expressed hope for the meeting to be held on February 12.

He concluded by appealing to the Punjab government to fulfil the pending demands of the farmers in the state.