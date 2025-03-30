Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Sidhupur) faction not keen on joining hands with SKM

BATHINDA Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Sidhupur)leaders meeting in Dallewal village in Faridkot on Saturday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

A day after staying away from a statewide protest organised by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 30 farm unions, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Sidhupur) leadership on Saturday hinted at not joining hands with it.

The Sidhupur faction held a meeting at Dallewal village in the Faridkot district, where the senior leadership of the union participated. State general secretary of the union Kaka Singh Kotra confirmed that they did not discuss the issue of launching a joint agitation with the SKM.

Addressing the union activists, Kotra took potshots at farmer union leaders from Punjab for their failure to consolidate the agrarian community.

“Some claim of devoting 40 years of their life for farmer rights. Those leaders should be asked about their achievements for the farming community. In the last 3-4 decades, more than 20% of villagers stepped out of farming and what efforts were made for it. Also, those claim of having an experience of decades should explain why farmer unions kept breaking into factions,” said Kotra.

At Saturday’s meeting held under the chairmanship of Jasvir Singh Sidhupur, the union announced to organise three farmers’ conferences from April 6 to 8 — at Sirhind (Fatehgarh Sahib) on April 6, followed by Dhanaula (Barnala) on April 7 and Doda (Muktsar) on April 8. The union said these gatherings will be held under the leadership of its chief Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

A resolution was passed to flay chief minister Bhagwant Mann for forcible eviction of SKM (Non-Political) leaders from Shambhu and Khanauri border points and the arrest of its leadership.

He said the union would ensure that farmers, whose various articles were stolen or went missing during the police action at the two dharna sites, are compensated by the state government.