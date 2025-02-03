Menu Explore
Bhim Sen Tuti takes over as IGP, Jammu zone

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Feb 03, 2025 05:36 PM IST

Bhim Sen Tuti, a 2004 AGMUT officer, assumed charge as IGP Jammu, focusing on law enforcement and police-public relations during his introductory meet.

Bhim Sen Tuti, a 2004-batch officer of the AGMUT cadre, took charge as the inspector general of police (IGP), Jammu, at the zonal police headquarters on Monday.

Bhim Sen Tuti, a 2004-batch officer of the AGMUT cadre, took charge as the inspector general of police (IGP), Jammu. (HT Photo)
Bhim Sen Tuti, a 2004-batch officer of the AGMUT cadre, took charge as the inspector general of police (IGP), Jammu. (HT Photo)

Tuti, who was appointed to the key post on January 30, held an introductory meet with officers, including deputy inspector general of Jammu-Kathua-Samba range Shiv Kumar Sharma and senior superintendent of police Joginder Singh.

He emphasised on strengthening law enforcement and enhancing liaison between police and the public.

He reviewed the law and order situation and ongoing anti-terror operations across Jammu region.

