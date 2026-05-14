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Bhiwani’s Deepika tops, girls lead way in Haryana board Class 10 exams

While topper scores 499/500, four students share second position with one mark less; Charkhi Dadri top-performing district, Nuh at the bottom.

Published on: May 14, 2026 02:23 pm IST
By Neeraj Mohan
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Deepika, a student of Adarsh Senior Secondary School in Miran, Bhiwani, on Thursday topped the Haryana Board Class 10 examinations with a near-perfect score of 499 out of 500.

Deepika, a student of Adarsh Senior Secondary School in Miran, Bhiwani, topped the Haryana Board Class 10 examinations with a near-perfect score of 499 out of 500 on Thursday. (HT file photo)

The second position was shared by Ronak of BSM Senior Secondary School, Bigowa, Charkhi Dadri, and Khushi of NCVM High School, Putthi Saman, Hisar, Antu of Swami Vivekanand Senior Secondary School, Kheri Jalab, Hisar, and Deepanshu of Balaji Senior Secondary School, Bhungarka, Mahendergarh, all securing 498 marks. Deepanshu stood out as the only boy among the four second-place finishers.

The third position, at 497 marks, was shared by 11 students, comprising Kavyansh of Government Senior Secondary School, Saharpur Turk, Sonepat; Diksha of Tagore Senior Secondary School, Mangali; Sakshi and Skomal of Shree Balbir Singh Senior Secondary School, Madha, Hisar; Aarju of Pink City High School, Bisla, Fatehabad; Mansi of Aaryavart Senior Secondary School, Deoban, Kaithal; Aashu of Holy Senior Secondary School, Siwani Mandi, Bhiwani; Manuraj of Modern Shiksha Sadan, Dehra, Panipat; Gita of Government Girls High School, Sudana, Rohtak; Mahak of Arya High School, Mandholi Kalan, Bhiwani; and Vansh Dev of Maharishi Dayanand Public School, Narwana, Jind.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Mohan

Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Bhiwani’s Deepika tops, girls lead way in Haryana board Class 10 exams
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Bhiwani’s Deepika tops, girls lead way in Haryana board Class 10 exams
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