Bhupinder Hooda demands CBI probe into Jind, Kaithal govt schools harassment cases

Former Haryana chief minister (CM) Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded a CBI probe into alleged sexual harassment cases in government schools of Jind and Kaithal, while addressing a press conference at the residence of Boni Mann, a local congress leader and son of former minister Tejinder Pal Mann, after meeting the party workers on Sunday. “As told earlier, such cases should be probed by the CBI under the supervision of a sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana high court,” said Bhupinder Hooda. (HT File)

On being asked about the recent incidents against the female students, Hooda condemned the cases and said the involvement of teachers was also found in Jind school, which is highly unfortunate.

“As told earlier, such cases should be probed by the CBI under the supervision of a sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana high court,” he added.

When asked about the absence of opposition parties in protesting against such incidents, Hooda said he was the first leader to speak against this, and his party is actively engaged in political events on the ground. He said the issue will be raised during the winter session of the assembly.

They were chosen for welfare, not this: Hooda on Khattar-Vij tussle

Two months after cabinet minister Anil Vij stopped attending files from the health department over alleged interference of the chief minister’s office (CMO), the BJP leader on Saturday said the works will now continue.

This comes after he met chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh on Thursday.

Hooda said people in the government are caught in an open conflict, due to which law and order and health services have collapsed.

“People chose them for welfare, not this (tussle). But now, only the people of the state have to suffer the consequences,” the Congress MLA told the reporters.