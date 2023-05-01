Bharat Jodo Yatra turned wave in Congress’ favour: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said that winds of political change are blowing in favour of the Congress in the state and urged the party workers to work hard to ensure that party returns to power in 2024.

Hooda said the weeklong movement of the Bharat Jodo Yatra of party leader Rahul Gandhi in the state has turned the wave in favour of the Congress and ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign and ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ programmes are getting massive public support.

Addressing a gathering of party workers and representatives of different organisations at Kurukshetra, Hooda thanked the Congress workers for working restlessly.

Replying a question about chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s Jan Samvad programme scheduled in Kurukshetra from May 1 to 3, Hooda termed it “too late”.

“After nine years’ rule, the government has remembered the public now. But people of the state have made up their mind to get rid of the BJP-JJP coalition government,” he added.

In response to a question regarding the ongoing protest by wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, Hooda demanded that the government should conduct a fair investigation into the entire matter.