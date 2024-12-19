Big consignment of arms, ammunition, narcotics recovered in Kupwara

Security forces have recovered a substantial quantity of arms, ammunition and narcotics, including around 4-kgs of heroin-like substance, in frontier district of Kupwara near Line of Control in North Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday. Army & J&K Police in a joint search operation in general area Amrohi, Tangdhar, Kupwara recover four pistols, six pistol magazines, approx four kgs of narcotics and other war-like stores on Wednesday. (ANI)

The recovery made jointly by police and army took place after the forces launched searches on Tuesday, based on specific intelligence input, in the Amrohi area of Tangdhar in Kupwara.

“During the search, four pistols, six pistol magazines, approximately four kilograms of narcotics and other war-like stores have been recovered,” army’s Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

Kupwara senior superintendent of police Ghulam Jeelani Wani, in a press conference, said that the operation was conducted jointly with the army in Tanghdar during the night.

“We recovered four pistols and around 3.75 kgs of narcotics were seized,” he said.

A police spokesperson, in a statement, said that the ‘narco-terror’ consignment was recovered in the Amrohi area near the Line of Control (LoC), which included four packets of heroin-like substance weighing approximately 3 Kg and 798 grams (with packing).

“Additionally, arms and ammunition, including 4 pistols and 6 magazines, from the spot, which had been concealed by unknown terrorists with criminal intent. In this regard, case FIR No. 64/2024 U/S 113 BNS, 7/25 IA Act, 8/21 NDPS Act, and UAPA has been registered, and an investigation is underway to identify the perpetrators and establish the backward and forward linkages,” the spokesperson said.

103 person involved in drug peddling arrested this year

The SSP said that they have arrested 103 persons involved in different cases of drug dealings this year in Kupwara.

“Today, seven individuals were detained under the PIT NDPS Act, taking the total number of detentions under this Act to 14 for the year,” he said. “Besides we have also seized five properties under NDPS Act,” he said.

He said that since the situation has improved, the terrorist leaders from outside have found a shortcut to push money into the region particularly Keran and Tanghdar.

“A small percentage of population is involved particularly in Tanghdar area where some of their relatives are across who are involved in drugs as well as terrorism,” he said.

67 cases under NDPS Act filed this year

The police spokesperson later said that the police have also attached three residential properties under the UAPA in connection with terror-related activities while, additionally, five residential properties belonging to drug peddlers have been attached as part of proactive measures to dismantle drug networks operating in the district

“In the last three months, 20 cases under the NDPS Act have been registered in the district, raising the total number of cases registered so far in 2024 to 67,” the spokesperson said.

“In these cases, 103 drug peddlers have been arrested, showing the relentless crackdown on narcotics in the region,” the official said.

The statement said that owing to the efforts of Kupwara Police, there have been significant seizures of contraband and proceeds of the crime.

“So far this year, the seizures which include 21.82 kilograms of heroin, 2.37 kilograms of charas, 30 kilograms of poppy husk, 202 bottles of illicit liquor and ₹93,705 in cash,” the spokesperson said.