Bihar man running illegal arms trade in Jammu held

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 09:26 AM IST

The accused was identified as Kaif Ahmed, son of Shami Ahmed, resident of Barharia near Masjid Barharia, Siwan in Bihar

Police on Friday arrested a student of Central University of Jammu (CUJ), who ran illegal arms trade, said officials.

The accused was identified as Kaif Ahmed, son of Shami Ahmed, resident of Barharia near Masjid Barharia, Siwan in Bihar. He was a student at Central University Jammu (Rahya) in Vijaypur area of Samba district.

“In a significant breakthrough, Samba police has uncovered a criminal network involved in the illegal arms trade, following a tip-off from reliable sources in the jurisdiction of police station Vijaypur,” said a police spokesperson.

In this regard, a case under Section 3/25 Arms Act has been registered at Vijaypur police station and investigation started.

Police have successfully recovered one country-made pistol from the possession of accused, based on his disclosure. Further investigation into the case is on.

