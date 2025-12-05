Search
Fri, Dec 05, 2025
Bihar murder accused on the run for 6 months nabbed in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Dec 05, 2025 03:26 am IST

Subodh, a resident of Nikta Diara under Digha police station in Patna, was carrying a reward of ₹25,000.

A notorious offender listed among the 40 most-wanted criminals by Bihar Police has been arrested from Ludhiana after evading authorities for nearly six months, officials said on Thursday. The accused, Subodh Rai, had been hiding in Ramesh Nagar of Tibba in Ludhiana, police said.

Subodh Rai
Subodh Rai

Subodh, a resident of Nikta Diara under Digha police station in Patna, was carrying a reward of 25,000. He was wanted in a murder case linked to a land dispute registered at Maner police station in Patna earlier this year. According to the police, he had been named as an accused in the January murder case and had been absconding since an FIR was registered against him. Multiple raids at his house and suspected hideouts yielded no results.

Around six months ago, Subodh fled to Ludhiana. During the election period in Bihar, the pace of police operations slowed and a reward was subsequently announced for information leading to his arrest. Patna Police later received credible intelligence that he was hiding in Ludhiana, where his brother runs a small eatery in Ramesh Nagar, said officials.

Subodh had changed his name and appearance to evade arrest, but police had his photographs and other identifying details.

A special cell team of Bihar Police was sent to Ludhiana to track him down. Despite his attempts to mislead officers, the team confirmed his identity and arrested him. He was taken into custody and brought back to Patna by train, said officials.

Sub-inspector Amarjeet Singh, SHO of Tibba police station, said the accused had initially escaped a raid after receiving prior information but was eventually traced and arrested.

Accused in 4 murder cases

Officials familiar with the matter said that Subodh is facing four murder cases — two registered at Maner police station and one each at Shahpur and Digha police stations. Police teams from these stations are expected to seek his remand for further interrogation, they said.

Earlier, other accused in the Maner murder case had been arrested, but Subodh had remained at large until now.

Patna Police have prepared a list of 40 wanted criminals carrying rewards. Officers have already arrested three of them — one each from Masaudhi, Pirbahore and Rajiv Nagar. Subodh is the fourth fugitive to be nabbed from the list, said officials.

