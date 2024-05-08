Bihar-based cyber fraudsters land in Chandigarh Police net

The cyber crime cell of UT police on Tuesday arrested four persons for posing as bank representatives and defrauding people by threatening them with excess charges. The accused, identified as Shahidul, Gautam Kumar, Bablu Kumar and Sarvan Kumar, were arrested from Patna, Bihar. (iStock)

The accused were arrested from Patna, Bihar, following a complaint by city resident Rajbir Singh Rai.

In his complaint, Rai stated that he received a phone call from an unknown number, where the caller introduced himself as Gaurav Kumar from IndusInd Bank. The caller told Rai that if he used his credit card abroad, an additional charge of ₹7,500 will be levied in his bill. To avoid this, he needs to provide certain details. Rai said when he agreed, the caller sent him an apk file to install a mobile app.

After installing the app, the complainant was asked to provide details of his credit card, which he did. In no time, Rai said, he received three text messages for withdrawal of ₹49,720, ₹80,161 and ₹60,880 from his credit card, totalling ₹1.9 lakh. Realising he had been duped, he approached the police, who registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code on April 27.

Investigating the case on the basis of technical support, police conducted a raid at East Krishna Nagar, Kheminchak Road, Patna, Bihar, and arrested four accused, identified as Shahidul, Gautam Kumar, Bablu Kumar and Sarvan Kumar.

Revealing the modus operandi of the gang, police said the scammers used to pose as bank officials on calls. After winning over the trust of their victims by showing concern about potential charges, they pretended to help them. The fraudsters then sent malicious apk files to the victims via WhatsApp to gain access to their data and stole money from their accounts.