Bike-borne attackers shoot influencer dead in Amritsar

Punjabi social media influencer and makeup artist Madhusudan Sandhu, popularly known as Mad Sandhu, was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men in Amritsar on Saturday evening, police said.

Due to his unconventional style, fashion choices, Mad Sandhu routinely encountered backlash on social media. (HT)

The attack took place around 6pm on Loharka Road, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Amritsar Police Commissionerate.

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According to Siri Vennela, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) City-2, Amritsar, Sandhu was attacked when he came to a car-wash shop to get his vehicle cleaned. “Around two to three rounds were fired, with an eyewitness saying the social media influencer was shot at close range,” said the ADCP, adding that the attackers immediately sped away.

Sandhu collapsed on the road and was rushed by bystanders to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Distressing visuals showing a grievously wounded Sandhu lying on the roadside emerged online shortly after the attack, sparking widespread shock across social media platforms.

The brazen killing highlights a disturbing, recurring pattern of violence targeting digital creators in Punjab. On August 28, Manjeet Kaur, a 28-year-old social media influencer from Kharar, died during treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, nearly two months after she was allegedly abducted and assaulted before being set on fire in Morinda in Rupnagar district.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident closely followed the June 11, 2025, murder of Ludhiana-based creator Kanchan Kumari, popularly known as “Kamal Kaur Bhabhi,” whose body was recovered from a car in Bathinda. She was targeted for “posting vulgar and objectionable social media content.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident closely followed the June 11, 2025, murder of Ludhiana-based creator Kanchan Kumari, popularly known as “Kamal Kaur Bhabhi,” whose body was recovered from a car in Bathinda. She was targeted for “posting vulgar and objectionable social media content.” {{/usCountry}}

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Following the incident, police cordoned off the crime scene and initiated investigation. Special teams have been formed to track the assailants and analyse CCTV footage along the getaway routes. “Our teams have got crucial leads, and we will nab the killers soon,” ADCP Vennela said, adding that investigators are currently working to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

Sandhu had carved out a significant, but controversial, online presence as a fashion stylist, makeup artist, and digital creator. He frequently appeared on podcasts and utilised his platforms to discuss makeup techniques, the workings of the Punjabi entertainment sector, and broader LGBTQ+ and gender-related issues. His Instagram account had 2.26 lakh followers and had even acted in the Punjabi movie ‘Oye Bhole Oye’.

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Due to his unconventional content style and fashion choices, Sandhu routinely encountered public criticism and backlash on social media.

While authorities have not yet confirmed whether the murder was linked to personal enmity, extortion, or hostility stemming from his social media presence, senior police officials said they are investigating all possible angles. A few months ago, a Nihang Sikh had objected to his social media content and his clothing and told him that his videos would have a negative impact on youth.

Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka criticised the AAP government over the law and order issue citing the Amritsar incident. “The AAP government has failed to protect the life of the common man in Punjab,” he said.