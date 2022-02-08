Biker found in possession of illegal revolver in Ludhiana
The accused was arrested from near the grain market in Dakha, Ludhiana, while he was crossing the area on a motorcycle
Published on Feb 08, 2022 11:26 PM IST
, LudhianaHT Correspondent
The Dakha police arrested a man after recovering a .32-bore revolver and four bullets from his possession on Monday.
The accused was identified as Ravinder Kumar, alias Kalia, of Indira Colony, Mullanpur.
Assistant sub-inspector Iqbal Singh, who is investigating the case, said accused was arrested from near the grain market in Dakha. He was crossing the road on a motorcycle when he was stopped for checking. On frisking him, police found the weapon and bullets in his possession.
An FIR under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was lodged against the accused at the Dakha police station. Police are questioning him to ascertain his motive and the source of the weapon.