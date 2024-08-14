Biker killed in hit-and-run mishap in Mohali

A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding car near the Kadi Majra village bus stand on Monday. The victim ran a dairy in Kadi Majra in Majri, Mohali. (HT Photo)

The victim, was identified as Pawanjit Singh, who ran a dairy in Kadi Majra in Majri, Mohali.

His brother, who also runs a dairy in Dhanas, Chandigarh, told police that his brother had gone to deliver milk at Kurali around 9 am. While he was on his way, a rashly driven car hit him from behind and sped away.

His brother was rushed to the Kurali civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police have launched a manhunt for the accused car driver after lodging an FIR.