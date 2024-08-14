 Biker killed in hit-and-run mishap in Mohali - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Biker killed in hit-and-run mishap in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Aug 14, 2024 08:54 AM IST

The victim, Pawanjit Singh, was hit by a speeding car in Kadi Majra in Majri, Mohali, while heading to Kurali to deliver milk

A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding car near the Kadi Majra village bus stand on Monday.

The victim ran a dairy in Kadi Majra in Majri, Mohali. (HT Photo)
The victim ran a dairy in Kadi Majra in Majri, Mohali. (HT Photo)

The victim, was identified as Pawanjit Singh, who ran a dairy in Kadi Majra in Majri, Mohali.

His brother, who also runs a dairy in Dhanas, Chandigarh, told police that his brother had gone to deliver milk at Kurali around 9 am. While he was on his way, a rashly driven car hit him from behind and sped away.

His brother was rushed to the Kurali civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police have launched a manhunt for the accused car driver after lodging an FIR.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Biker killed in hit-and-run mishap in Mohali
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On