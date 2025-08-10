Bikram Majithia’s arrest is vendetta, says Harsimrat

The state government is resorting to “vendetta” politics, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said after tying rakhi (sacred thread) to her brother Bikram Singh Majithia on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in Nabha jail on Saturday. Harsimrat Kaur also alleged that the jail administration initially stopped her at the outer gate of the jail and made her wait for hours. (HT Photo)

Kaur also alleged that the jail administration initially stopped her at the outer gate of the jail and made her wait for hours. “When no response came from officials, I attempted to walk inside holding a box of sweets. After that the jail administration allowed the meeting,” she claimed.

Speaking to the reporters after the interaction, Kaur said, “The present government has been indulging in such (vendetta) politics for a long time. People will give them a befitting reply in the upcoming assembly elections.”

Notably, the Mohali district court had on July 6 sent Majithia, the former cabinet minister, to 14 days of judicial custody in a disproportionate asset (DA) case relating to alleged laundering of ₹540 crore in ‘drug money’. Majithia was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau from his residence in Green Avenue, Amritsar, on June 25 this year.

Responding to the questions about the charges, she claimed that Majithia had been continuously speaking out against the state government, which was why action was taken against him. “Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is diverting attention from the real issues by putting Majithia behind the bars. The CM has failed to fulfil his party’s pre-poll promises. Therefore they are making efforts to divert attention from the issues concerning Punjab,” said the MP.

When asked about Majithia’s health, she said, “My brother is in high spirits. He is doing well. He is concerned about the issues concerning Punjab, including the land pooling scheme.”