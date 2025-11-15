Search
Bilaspur: Eight policemen deployed for EVM security found absent, suspended

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Published on: Nov 15, 2025 04:58 am IST

The action came after the additional superintendent of police Shiv Chaudhary conducted a surprise check on Wednesday night, and visited electronic voting machine (EVM) strong rooms at the Government Degree College, Bilaspur, and Lakhanpur

Eight policemen deployed for the security of EVMs in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district have been suspended for negligence after they were found absent from their standby duties at the two strong rooms during a surprise inspection, police said on Friday.

At the strong room of the Government Degree College, EVMs and ballot papers from two constituencies are stored in connection with an election petition pending before the high court. (File)
The ASP then immediately informed SP Sandeep Dhawal, following which the two head constables and six constables were suspended and sent to police lines.

Senior police officials said the suspended personnel were those who were off-duty (on rest hours) at the time but were still required, as per protocol, to remain within the guard premises on standby. The sentry staff, however, was present and the premises remained secure, they added.

At the strong room of the Government Degree College, EVMs and ballot papers from two constituencies are stored in connection with an election petition pending before the High Court.

Bilaspur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Dhawal said, “They have been suspended and sent to the police lines. A departmental inquiry has been initiated, and appropriate action will be taken based on its findings.”

AI Summary AI Summary

Eight policemen in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district were suspended for negligence after failing to be present during a surprise inspection of EVM strong rooms. Conducted by ASP Shiv Chaudhary, the inspection revealed two head constables and six constables absent from their standby duties. The EVMs are crucial for an ongoing election petition. A departmental inquiry is underway.