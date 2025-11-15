Bilaspur: Eight policemen deployed for EVM security found absent, suspended

Eight policemen deployed for the security of EVMs in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district have been suspended for negligence after they were found absent from their standby duties at the two strong rooms during a surprise inspection, police said on Friday. At the strong room of the Government Degree College, EVMs and ballot papers from two constituencies are stored in connection with an election petition pending before the high court. (File)

The action came after the additional superintendent of police Shiv Chaudhary conducted a surprise check on Wednesday night, and visited electronic voting machine (EVM) strong rooms at the Government Degree College, Bilaspur, and Lakhanpur.

The ASP then immediately informed SP Sandeep Dhawal, following which the two head constables and six constables were suspended and sent to police lines.

Senior police officials said the suspended personnel were those who were off-duty (on rest hours) at the time but were still required, as per protocol, to remain within the guard premises on standby. The sentry staff, however, was present and the premises remained secure, they added.

At the strong room of the Government Degree College, EVMs and ballot papers from two constituencies are stored in connection with an election petition pending before the High Court.

Bilaspur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Dhawal said, “They have been suspended and sent to the police lines. A departmental inquiry has been initiated, and appropriate action will be taken based on its findings.”