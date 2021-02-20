IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bird enclosures reopen at Mohali’s Chhatbir Zoo
The zoo administration has made the decision on the basis of surveillance report, opinion of the animal husbandry department, and report of a state-level committee. (HT file photo)
The zoo administration has made the decision on the basis of surveillance report, opinion of the animal husbandry department, and report of a state-level committee. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Bird enclosures reopen at Mohali’s Chhatbir Zoo

Strict biosecurity measures are being followed to protect the birds, workers and public from the disease
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:13 PM IST

Walk-in aviary and other bird enclosures in Chhatbir zoo, which were closed after bird flu outbreak in some parts of the region, will be reopened for public from Sunday.

Strict biosecurity measures are being followed to protect the birds, workers and public from the disease.

The zoo administration has made the decision on the basis of the surveillance report, opinion of the animal husbandry department, and the report of a state-level committee.

During the closure, repair and maintenance works were completed to make them more attractive and safe for visitors.

Chhatbir zoo officials had on January 5 closed the walk-in aviary amid bird flu fears after Himachal Pradesh became the fourth state to confirm an outbreak with 1,800 migratory birds, most of them bar-headed geese, being found dead in the Pong Dam Lake sanctuary and thousands of birds perishing in the poultry hub of Barwala in Haryana.

The closure had come barely after a month when the zoo was reopened for public on December 10. It has been hit financially too, suffering losses of 5 crore since it earned revenues of an estimated 8 lakh a day before the lockdown.

Authorities say it will take at least six months to recover from the lockdown losses .

Chhatbir zoo, one of the largest in India, is spread over 505 acres of forest area in Mohali and is home to around 1,500 animal and avian species, including five adult tigers and three newborn cubs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Residents have to get a Covid-19 test done one week prior to joining the hostel. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Residents have to get a Covid-19 test done one week prior to joining the hostel. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

More students allowed in Panjab University hostels

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:46 PM IST
PhD students who were enrolled/registered before the lockdown will also be provided hostel accommodation
READ FULL STORY
Close
The zoo administration has made the decision on the basis of surveillance report, opinion of the animal husbandry department, and report of a state-level committee. (HT file photo)
The zoo administration has made the decision on the basis of surveillance report, opinion of the animal husbandry department, and report of a state-level committee. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Bird enclosures reopen at Mohali’s Chhatbir Zoo

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:13 PM IST
Strict biosecurity measures are being followed to protect the birds, workers and public from the disease
READ FULL STORY
Close
Over 30,000 speeding challans were issued in Chandigarh in 2020.
Over 30,000 speeding challans were issued in Chandigarh in 2020.
chandigarh news

No licence suspension on first speeding challan in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:51 PM IST
Before notification regarding the amended Motor Vehicle Act was issued in December 2019, traffic police used to recommend suspension of licence even for the first offence
READ FULL STORY
Close
CCTV footage helped identify Lovepreet Singh, 28, a Punjab Armed Police constable posted at the Vidhan Sabha.
CCTV footage helped identify Lovepreet Singh, 28, a Punjab Armed Police constable posted at the Vidhan Sabha.
chandigarh news

Punjab cop takes lift from biker in Chandigarh, steals 1.5 lakh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:48 PM IST
In job on compassionate grounds, he committed such crimes earlier too in order to fund his drug addiction, said police
READ FULL STORY
Close
Authorities blame hesitancy among beneficiaries, as achievement rate drops to 20% in the final week.
Authorities blame hesitancy among beneficiaries, as achievement rate drops to 20% in the final week.
chandigarh news

66% health workers skip Covid vaccine in Chandigarh

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:46 PM IST
The five-week drive that began to administer the first shot to health workers concluded on Saturday, leaving just four days of mop-up rounds starting from Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel performing during the retreat ceremony on the occasion of country's 74th Independence Day at the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar. Sameer Sehgal/HT file)
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel performing during the retreat ceremony on the occasion of country's 74th Independence Day at the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar. Sameer Sehgal/HT file)
chandigarh news

No decision yet on visitors at Attari-Wagah retreat ceremony

By Anil Sharma, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:27 PM IST
BSF resumes the Beating Retreat ceremony at India-Bangladesh border after more than 10 months on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
To tide over Haryana’s water shortage problem, chief minister Manohar Lal Khatta said MoUs have been signed with the Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh governments for the Lakhwar and Renuka dams. (HT file photo)
To tide over Haryana’s water shortage problem, chief minister Manohar Lal Khatta said MoUs have been signed with the Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh governments for the Lakhwar and Renuka dams. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana seeks Centre’s help to resolve SYL Canal issue

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:16 PM IST
At Niti Aayog meeting, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar suggests Centre formulate plan for incentivising state collecting maximum GST
READ FULL STORY
Close
With the portal created by the Government of India for the registration of health care and frontline workers frozen, several such workers of the state willing for vaccination registration have been left behind, the Punjab chief minister said. (HT Photo)
With the portal created by the Government of India for the registration of health care and frontline workers frozen, several such workers of the state willing for vaccination registration have been left behind, the Punjab chief minister said. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Consult state in fixing Covid vaccine priorities: Punjab CM to Centre

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Capt Amarinder Singh requests the Centre to allow 100% use of available SDRF towards expenditure for Covid management, instead of the present ceiling of 50%
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the sixth meeting of the governing council of Niti Aayog, via video conference, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the sixth meeting of the governing council of Niti Aayog, via video conference, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
chandigarh news

Punjab CM urges PM to redress farmers’ grievances urgently

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:18 PM IST
Capt Amarinder Singh skips virtual meet of Niti Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on health grounds
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wanted by Delhi Police, Punjab gangster Lakha Sidhana in a grab from the 13-minute video he uploaded on Facebook on Friday night.
Wanted by Delhi Police, Punjab gangster Lakha Sidhana in a grab from the 13-minute video he uploaded on Facebook on Friday night.
chandigarh news

Wanted for R-Day violence, gangster Lakha Sidhana calls rally at Punjab CM’s village

By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:03 PM IST
In video posted on FB, Sidhana announces rally at Mehraj grain market in support of farmers; Bathinda IG says up to Delhi Police to arrest him
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shimla received this year’s first spell of snowfall on February 4, bringing cheer to tourists, hoteliers and apple growers. (HT file photo)
Shimla received this year’s first spell of snowfall on February 4, bringing cheer to tourists, hoteliers and apple growers. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Winter isn’t done yet: Fresh spell of rain, snow in Himachal from Sunday

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:52 AM IST
Snow and rain is forecast in Himachal Pradesh from Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
A swab sample being taken from a student in a Ludhiana school. (HT file)
A swab sample being taken from a student in a Ludhiana school. (HT file)
chandigarh news

Lowering of guard behind Covid surge in Punjab

By Ravinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:03 AM IST
As per the health department, focused sampling of teachers and students after reopening of schools has also added to the number of infections in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MC Candidates after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Kila Mubarak in Bathinda on Friday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Congress MC Candidates after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Kila Mubarak in Bathinda on Friday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Govt may de-reserve Bathinda mayoral post

By Vishal Joshi, Bathinda
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:31 AM IST
Veteran Congress leader Jagroop Singh Gill is being seen as the strongest claimant to head the civic body
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh admn puts power privatisation on hold
Chandigarh admn puts power privatisation on hold
chandigarh news

Chandigarh admn puts power privatisation on hold

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:10 AM IST
After rushing into power privatisation, the Chandigarh administration has now slammed brakes on the process to get more clarity on norms for the bidding process
READ FULL STORY
Close
The administration had to defer the project for a while on account of the pandemic. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The administration had to defer the project for a while on account of the pandemic. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh admn finalises firm to run 40 electric buses

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:44 PM IST
The contract has been awarded to Ashok Leyland; admn to start the process for procuring 40 more buses
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP