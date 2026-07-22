Bishnoi aide arrested for firing at Dosanjh’s manager’s house in Karnal

Nearly three months after two men allegedly fired at the residence of Gurpartap Kang, manager of Punjabi singer and Bollywood actor Diljit Dosanjh in Karnal, the special task force (STF) on Tuesday claimed to have arrested the key accused behind the shooting. According to the STF, Vikas is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and was working on instructions from his foreign-based handlers. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the arrested accused, identified as Vikas alias Vicky, is a resident of Mahendergarh district of Haryana. Police said Vicky was arrested along with four other active shooters: Ashfaq from New Delhi, Prince Khardia and Sanjay Bantth, both from Rajasthan and Gurlal Singh, a native of Amritsar district.

The arrests followed a tip-off and were made by an STF team led by inspector Deepender Rana. Police said the five shooters were arrested while travelling in a black Mahindra Thar near Maharana Pratap Chowk, close to Jhilmil Dhaba along the NH-44.

Police also recovered five foreign-made automatic pistols and 14 live rounds from their possession. STF DSP Aman Kumar said the apprehended gangsters had arrived in Karnal district intending to commit a crime. Rana said a case was registered against the accused under Section 111(4) of the BNS and Sections 25(6)-54-59 of the Arms Act at Karnal Sadar police station.

According to the STF, Vikas is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and was working on instructions from his foreign-based handlers. “Vicky is wanted in at least 15 cases of extortion, kidnapping and other criminal activities in Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana,” the STF said.

Earlier, the local police had denied any information about the gunfire at Kang’s house in Gondar village in Nissing tehsil of Karnal on the night of May 11–12. However, in a social media post, Bishnoi’s aides claimed responsibility for the alleged firing incident.

Following the post, police teams rushed to the village, but police claimed to have recovered nothing from the spot and cited no information from the family.

However, on Tuesday, the STF DSP said that Vicky along with one other accused, was behind the shooting at Kang’s house. The DSP said that all the arrested gangsters had been involved in executing crimes for the gang, providing shooters and weapons for those crimes, and selecting targets while gathering all relevant information about them.

He said the apprehended accused were also behind the firing at Sabbarwal Tyres in Yamunanagar district on July 12 in connection with an extortion demand.