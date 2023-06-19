Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bishnoi gang member caught with two pistols in Rajpura

Bishnoi gang member caught with two pistols in Rajpura

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Jun 19, 2023 11:15 PM IST

Identified as Gurwinder Singh, alias Goldy Shergill, he was wanted in several criminal cases. The accused, who was nabbed following a tip-off, is known to be closely associated with notorious criminals Deepak Tinu, Deepak Banur, and Sampat Nehra.

A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested from his residence in Rajpura of Patiala district, police said on Monday

A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested from his residence in Rajpura of Patiala district, police said on Monday. (HT Photo)
A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested from his residence in Rajpura of Patiala district, police said on Monday. (HT Photo)

Identified as Gurwinder Singh, alias Goldy Shergill, he was wanted in several criminal cases.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Varun Sharma said two pistols of .32 bore, along with 10 cartridges, were recovered from his possession.

The accused, who was nabbed following a tip-off, is known to be closely associated with notorious criminals Deepak Tinu, Deepak Banur, and Sampat Nehra.

The SSP said that Gurwinder has a long criminal history, with seven cases of attempted murder and Arms Act violations registered against him at Rajpura, Banur, Mohali, and Panchkula.

He had been absconding since September 2020 and was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in four cases. Notably, he was also involved in a gang-war in May 2019, where shots were fired at the residence of Bhupinder Singh, alias Bhupi Rana, a prominent member of the Bambiha gang. The incident took place in Jodhpur village under the Handesra police station jurisdiction in Mohali.

