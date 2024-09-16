Bittu’s remark against Rahul Gandhi unconstitutional, says Bajwa

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday termed “disgraceful and unconstitutional” the remarks made by Ravneet Singh Bittu wherein he “labelled Rahul Gandhi as a terrorist”. Such a statement not only reflects lack of respect for a fellow MP but also exposes Bittu’s ignorance of the basic tenets of the Constitution, Bajwa said. Union minister of state Ravneet Singh Bittu during the flagging of ceremony of Bhagalpur-Howrah Vande Bharat Express train in Bhagalpur, Bihar, on Sunday. (PTI)

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, who was in Bihar’s Bhagalpur to attend the flagging-off ceremony of a Vande Bharat Express train to Howrah, said that if those “manufacturing bombs” were supporting him (Rahul Gandhi), he is the “number one terrorist”. Bittu was reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks that he made on the condition of Sikhs in India.

“His derogatory remarks demonstrate not only a profound lack of education and understanding of parliamentary principles but also an appalling disregard for responsible public conduct,” Bajwa said. He urged the PM to act decisively, ensuring that such errant behavior is not allowed to tarnish the sanctity of democratic institutions.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, Bittu said, “Rahul Gandhi spent most of his time outside the country. His friends and family are there. I think he does not love his country much because he goes abroad and says negative things about India. I think he is not a Hindustani.”

“Now, he has got support from separatists, who always talk about dividing this country. They (separatists) and the most-wanted persons are also appreciating Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against Sikhs. When such people, who are also experts in manufacturing bombs, are supporting Rahul Gandhi, then he is the number one terrorist of the country. He is talking like a separatist. There should be a reward for catching him as he is the biggest enemy of the country,” he added.

Bittu alleged that Congress earlier tried to “use” Muslims, but as that could not happen, it was now attempting to divide Sikhs.

Addressing a gathering of Indian Americans in Washington DC, Gandhi had said that in India, the fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban or a kada or he is going to be able to go to Gurdwara. He also accused the RSS of considering some religions, languages and communities inferior to others. (With PTI inputs)