Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal: BJP slams Congress over ‘unfulfilled’ promises

Himachal: BJP slams Congress over ‘unfulfilled’ promises

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Apr 25, 2023 11:19 PM IST

Opposition party charged that the Congress did not fully fill the promises made by it during the assembly elections

Hours before the chief minister and Congress state chief Pratibha Singh released the party manifesto for elections, the BJP described the announcements made by the Congress during the assembly elections as “deceitful”. The Opposition party charged that the Congress did not fully fill the promises made by it during the assembly elections.

The Opposition party charged that the Congress did not fully fill the promises made by it during the assembly elections.
The Opposition party charged that the Congress did not fully fill the promises made by it during the assembly elections.

BJP’s chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma said the Congress did not fulfil any of the guarantees on time and the electorate will not trust the Congress manifesto for the municipal corporation poll.

“The Congress had made many promises before coming to power, now it is becoming clear that the Congress has cheated the people of the state by giving guarantees,” said Randhir Sharma, addressing the media in Shimla.

He said the Congress has not fulfilled any guarantee on time and the same will be the scenario in the upcoming the MC elections.

Sharma said OPS is still a promise, 11 % DA was not given to the employees and only 3 % has been announced, which also has not been started.

“No woman in the age group of 18 to 60 years has been given 1,500. The state youth was told that five lakh jobs would be given to them, let alone giving jobs, even those who had jobs were sacked,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress bjp chief minister assembly elections woman people elections age group shimla media opposition party + 9 more
congress bjp chief minister assembly elections woman people elections age group shimla media opposition party + 8 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out