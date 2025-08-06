BJP alleges ‘scam in transportation’ of sand, gravel transport in Himachal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, levelling allegation against the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government demanded a high-level inquiry into the recent incident of sand and gravel being transported on motorcycles in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district. BJP state spokesperson and MLA Balbir Verma addressing the media during a press conference, in Shimla, on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Pointing to documents obtained through RTI, BJP state spokesperson and MLA Balbir Verma alleged that in the Rampur Bharapur panchayat was transporting tonnes of construction material including sand, gravel, crushed stone, and cement using scooters and other under capacity vehicles, which he claimed was impossible, further alleging that fake bills were generated and payments were made to the contractor from government funds.

“In Rampur Bharapur panchayat of Sirmaur, tonnes of sand, gravel, and other material were allegedly transported using scooters and motorcycles, and fake bills were raised to draw payments from the state treasury,” said Chopal MLA Balbir Verma speaking to the media on Tuesday.

He said that as per the RTI, 17.80 metric tonnes of sand and gravel was transported in just two trips on a motorcycle, while another motorcycle carried 8 metric tonnes in two trips. Verma said a small goods vehicle with only 945 kg capacity bearing registration number was shown transporting 21.70 metric tonnes of gravel.

“The corruption didn’t stop there. Identical bills were cleared under the same contractor’s name. Bills showed the same quantity and material sand, gravel, and crushed stone dispatched and paid for,” he added.

The saffron party’s state unit urged the state government to take immediate cognisance of the issue and ensure accountability for what it describes as “systematic loot” of public funds under the present regime.