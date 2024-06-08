BJP Anandpur candidate claims different campaign time impacted results

Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate from Anandpur Sahib constituency, Subhash Sharma, on Friday claimed that the unequal campaign time impacted the outcome of Lok Sabha 2024 elections. (From left) BJP Mohali president Sanjeev Vashisht and BJP Anandpur Sahib candidate Subhash Sharma during a press conference in Mohali on Friday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference in Mohali, he said despite less time for election campaigning, people of the constituency gave strong support to the BJP.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

“If we were given the same amount of campaign time as other candidates, the results would have been different,” said Sharma, who lost to Aam Aadmi Party candidate Malvinder Singh Kang by a margin of 1,26,639 votes.

He acknowledged the overwhelming support received from the people of and vowed to work tirelessly for their welfare.

Additionally, he announced plans to commence two new flights from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in the next three to four months, along with other developmental initiatives in the constituency.

“Although the BJP could not secure victory in Punjab, the party’s vote share in the state has increased from 6% to over 19%, which is three times higher,” Sharma added, highlighting that, whereas, the vote share of the AAP had decreased from 46% to 26% in the parliamentary elections, indicating a significant shift in voter sentiment.