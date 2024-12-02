Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP attempted to rename Chandigarh airport after Haryana leader, says AAP MP kang

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 02, 2024 05:56 AM IST

The AAP MP questioned the BJP’s opposition to the airport’s naming during their decade-long tenure with the Shiromani Akali Dal

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang has accused the BJP of attempting to name the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport after a Haryana party leader, but credited the Mann government for ensuring it was named after the freedom fighter.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann initiated the process of naming the Mohali airport after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. (HT File)
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann initiated the process of naming the Mohali airport after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. (HT File)

The AAP MP questioned the BJP’s opposition to the airport’s naming during their decade-long tenure with the Shiromani Akali Dal. “After so many years, the BJP is now raising the issue of Bhagat Singh’s statue. I want to ask them why they opposed naming the airport after the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh during their 10 years in power with the Shiromani Akali Dal,” Kang said in a statement.

“After coming to power, chief minister Bhagwant Mann initiated the process of naming the Mohali airport after Bhagat Singh and also installed his statue there. The chief minister is set to inaugurate the statue very soon,” Kang said, accusing the BJP of “petty politics”.

The AAP MP added that the BJP was trying to mislead the people of Punjab by using Bhagat Singh’s name, but the people of the state are well aware of the party’s anti-Punjab stance. “These theatrics will no longer impact the people of Punjab. The BJP has been completely exposed in the state. The people will never trust the BJP again,” Kang said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On