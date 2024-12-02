BJP attempted to rename Chandigarh airport after Haryana leader, says AAP MP kang

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang has accused the BJP of attempting to name the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport after a Haryana party leader, but credited the Mann government for ensuring it was named after the freedom fighter. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann initiated the process of naming the Mohali airport after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. (HT File)

The AAP MP questioned the BJP’s opposition to the airport’s naming during their decade-long tenure with the Shiromani Akali Dal. “After so many years, the BJP is now raising the issue of Bhagat Singh’s statue. I want to ask them why they opposed naming the airport after the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh during their 10 years in power with the Shiromani Akali Dal,” Kang said in a statement.

“After coming to power, chief minister Bhagwant Mann initiated the process of naming the Mohali airport after Bhagat Singh and also installed his statue there. The chief minister is set to inaugurate the statue very soon,” Kang said, accusing the BJP of “petty politics”.

The AAP MP added that the BJP was trying to mislead the people of Punjab by using Bhagat Singh’s name, but the people of the state are well aware of the party’s anti-Punjab stance. “These theatrics will no longer impact the people of Punjab. The BJP has been completely exposed in the state. The people will never trust the BJP again,” Kang said.