BJP candidate’s husband ends life in Mohali
The husband of a BJP candidate, contesting the Mohali MC polls, hanged himself at the PSPCL building in Phase 1 on Wednesday.
Police said Som Pal, husband of BJP candidate from ward number 37, Munni Devi, worked as a sweeper at the PSPCL office.
“He was found hanging in a room of the building around 8.30am. He hailed from Muradabad in Uttar Pradesh and was currently putting up in Mataur village with his wife and four children. No suicide note was recovered from the spot,” said deputy superintendent of police (City-2) Gursher Singh Sandhu.
Devi alleged that their landlord, who was a former Mohali councillor, drove her husband to suicide by beating him up and pressuring them not to contest the elections.
“We have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for now. A case will be registered after investigation is completed,” the DSP said.
The body was sent to the civil hospital in Phase 6 for autopsy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vigilance Bureau falsely implicated PCS officer for corruption, finds probe report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh advisory council meets, leaves without any major decision
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
300 Covid vaccine-19 doses wasted in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP candidate’s husband ends life in Mohali
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Snatchers target woman sitting outside her house in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajewal, Punjabi artistes protest against agri laws in Mohali
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stolen cheques encashed: Axis Bank told to refund ₹5.5 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University staff to get full pension benefits after 25 years of service
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FDCI president Sunil Sethi receives honorary doctorate from Chitkara University
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muslim law allows minor girls to marry on attaining puberty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moga Congress candidate’s husband mows down two Akali activists, held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Join the Congress social media’ campaign launched in Haryana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana board to hold exams for secondary, senior secondary classes from April 20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC restrains Haryana from proceeding with teachers’ recruitment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akali Dal releases 25-point manifesto for Mohali MC polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox