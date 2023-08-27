Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s confrontation with governor ‘uncalled for’: Sunil Jakhar

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday termed chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s conduct in his confrontation with governor Banwarilal Purohit as unprofessional, unnecessary and uncalled for. Punjab Congress Party Chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar on Saturday termed chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s conduct in his confrontation with governor Banwarilal Purohit as unprofessional, unnecessary and uncalled for. (HT File)

In a statement, Jakhar said that the harsh truth, which the CM is trying to duck, is that there is an environment of fear and helplessness amongst the people of Punjab with gangsters ruling the roost from inside the jails.

“There are daily reports of death due to drug overuse, police officials are seen attending birthday parties with gangsters on bail,” Jakhar said adding that CM continues to run away from reality.

His (CM’s) only interest is in catering to his own image building and advertisement,” Jakhar said. Terming the CM’s press conference as yet another drama to create a smoke screen, Jakhar asked, “What stopped CM from calling on the Hon’ble Governor and sharing a cup of tea with him and handing over the information which he so brashly presented on television?”

A constitutional head of state has every mandate to ask questions from the government to ensure accountability, Jakhar said, reiterating that this juvenile approach bodes ill for a state staring at an administrative black hole. “We have seen it during floods recently. The way CM and his government abdicated their duty was horrifying as the citizens were left to fend for themselves.”