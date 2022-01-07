BJP councillors from Shimla, Chandigarh burn Punjab government’s effigy

In a joint protest, the newly elected councillors of the Chandigarh Municipal Council, who are staying in Shimla to escape poaching for the mayoral election, along with their Shimla counterparts took out a funeral procession of the Punjab Government.

The protesting councillors also burnt the effigy of the Punjab government after a protest march from Chaura Maidan to the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.

The march was led by BJP’s Chandigarh general Secretary Ramvir Bhatti and Shimla mayor Satya Kaundal. The BJP councillors demanded the imposition of the President’s Rule in Punjab and alleged that threatened by the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Punjab chief minister resorted to such tactics and termed it as a failure of Punjab chief minister.

They alleged that the security lapses during which the Prime Minister’s convoy was stuck on a flyover in Ferozepur was a conspiracy to compromise his safety.

The protesters demanded to impose President’s Rule in Punjab.

Fearing poaching ahead of mayoral elections, the BJP has sent its one dozen councillors to Shimla.