Jalandhar byelection will set tone for big electoral battle next year: Vijay Rupani

Jalandhar : Going solo after parting ways with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may not find the going easy in the high-stakes Jalandhar bypoll, scheduled for May 10. The Jalandhar bypoll is likely to change the political perception in Punjab. Both the Congress and AAP didn’t want elections at this stage, says Rupani.

In 2022 state assembly elections, the BJP contested 73 of the 117 seats and could win only two — Pathankot and Mukerian – with a vote share of just 6.6%.

The saffron party has fielded Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, a Sikh Dalit from Jalandhar, to woo Scheduled Caste (SC) voters, who account for 45% of the population in the Doaba region.

In an interview with HT, former Gujarat chief minister and Punjab BJP affairs in-charge Vijay Rupani lists out the saffron party’s strategy and key issues for the upcoming bypoll. Edited excerpts.

Why is the bypoll important for BJP and other parties?

The bypoll is likely to change the political perception in Punjab. Both the Congress and AAP didn’t want elections at this stage. While the Congress is going through a political crisis at the national level, the Aam Aadmi Party is facing anti-incumbency in Punjab. For the BJP, the bypoll is important as we are going it solo after snapping ties with the Shiromani Akali Dal.

What is the relevance of this bypoll before the 2024 general elections?

The outcome of the bypoll holds the key to the 2024 general elections. This election will set the tone for the big electoral battle next year.

What are the key issues in this election?

Lack of development in the segment is one of the key issues. The former MP ignored the segment during his nine-year tenure. From the Adampur airport project to smart city, all the development projects are hanging fire. If we win the bypoll, all the stalled projects will be cleared.

Why the BJP fails to convert its populist agenda into votes in Punjab?

In 2014 and 2019, the BJP fought elections in coalition with the Shiromani Akali Dal and relied heavily on it. Things have changed now. We have an established and experienced cadre which is working at the grassroots-level in Punjab. We are hopeful that people will give us a chance this time.

There is resentment among Hindu leaders on the choice of candidate.

There is no resentment. Party nominee Inder Iqbal and his father Charanjit Atwal are popular among the Dalit community. We also have prominent Dalit leaders, including Som Prakash from Hoshiarpur, who is a Union minister, and Vijay Sampla, who is chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes. We are fighting this election as a unit.

Why do you think the AAP facing anti-incumbency?

People of Punjab are upset with the AAP government over several issues, especially deteriorating law and order in the state.

