BJP failed miserably: Ajay Chautala

A delegation of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Tuesday apprised Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya about the crisis of drinking water in the state. JJP President Ajay Singh Chautala with other leaders in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (PTI)

Later in the evening, the JJP delegation also met Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria and explained him in detail regarding the “Worsening water situation” in Haryana. The JJP leaders submitted memorandums to both governors, urging immediate action to resolve the drinking water crisis and ensure the supply of Bhakra and SYL canal water.

Speaking to the media outside Raj Bhawan, JJP’s national president Ajay Singh Chautala said that Haryana is facing serious drinking water shortage and people are struggling to get clean water. He accused the Punjab government of betraying the people of Haryana by not providing SYL water earlier and now also holding back Bhakra water.

He criticised the BJP government in Haryana for its inability to bring even Bhakra water, let alone SYL water. He urged the governors to take urgent action on this issue.

Chautala further said that even though the Supreme Court has ruled in Haryana’s favour on the SYL issue, the Union government hasn’t held any meetings about it in the last two years. He said the Haryana government should pressure the central government to implement the court’s decision.

Punjab government is continuously taking unconstitutional steps in the water sharing issue, Chautala added. “Punjab had already shut down the SYL canal and declared that it would not give a single drop of water to Haryana. Now, even regarding Bhakra water, Punjab is acting in an authoritarian manner and passing unconstitutional resolutions in its Assembly. Despite having BJP governments at both the Centre and in Haryana, the water dispute remains unresolved,” Chautala said. He said that the JJP had urged the Haryana government in an all-party meeting to get the decisions on SYL and Bhakra implemented through the central government, but no concrete steps have been taken.

Former deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said that both governors should take immediate notice of this serious water crisis. He blamed Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini for failing to get Bhakra water from Punjab, even after the all-party meeting.