 BJP files complaint against Sukhu over remark on Congress rebel Bhutto - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

BJP files complaint against Sukhu over remark on Congress rebel Bhutto

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Apr 10, 2024 05:36 AM IST

In its two-page complaint, the BJP alleged that Sukhu made the remark “Bhutto ko Kootto (beat Bhutto)” while addressing a gathering in Kutlehar on April 6

The Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday filed a formal complaint with the chief electoral officer against a controversial statement by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s on Congress rebel Devinder Kumar Bhutto, the saffron party’s candidate for the Kutlehar assembly bypoll.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)
Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

Bhutto was among the six former Congress MLAs who had voted for BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan during the Rajya Sabha polls in February. They were later disqualified by the speaker for violating the Congress whip by not voting on the budget.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

In its two-page complaint, the BJP alleged that Sukhu made the remark “Bhutto ko Kootto (beat Bhutto)” while addressing a gathering in Kutlehar on April 6. The BJP labelled the remark as “highly derogatory and offensive”.

“It not only shows a complete disregard for basic human dignity but also has the potential to create an atmosphere of anarchy and unrest in the state. Moreover, the use of such language by the CM sends a wrong message to the people of Himachal Pradesh,” the complaint said.

Describing the statement as one promoting a culture of division and intolerance, the BJP stressed the importance of upholding democratic values and urged the Election Commission to take immediate and strict action against Sukhu.

The complaint urged the electoral authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and ensure that similar incidents do not recur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / BJP files complaint against Sukhu over remark on Congress rebel Bhutto
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On