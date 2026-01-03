BJP flays ‘radicalised elements’ for opposing New Year celebrations

Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur on Thursday criticised the “radicalised elements” within society for opposing New Year celebrations by tourists in Kashmir’s premier destinations, including Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonmarg, while simultaneously claiming that tourism is the backbone of the Valley’s economy. Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur (File)

He demanded police action against such people. In a statement, he said this contradictory narrative exposes a dangerous and unacceptable mindset that directly harms Kashmir’s economic revival and global image. “You cannot on one hand say tourism is the backbone of Kashmir’s economy and on the other hand object to tourists celebrating the New Year in Pahalgam, Sonmarg or Gulmarg. This dual policy will not work and is completely unacceptable in today’s Kashmir,” Thakur said.

He said such statements, often circulated through social media platforms, create fear and confusion among visitors and severely dent the morale of tourists planning to visit the Valley. “Tourists will always prefer destinations where there is freedom, entertainment, warmth and multiple avenues to enjoy their holidays. Kashmir cannot afford to send mixed signals at a time when tourist footfall is rising and livelihoods depend on it,” he said.

Thakur emphasised that peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir must not be sabotaged by a handful of individuals seeking attention or pushing radical narratives online. “Police must identify such elements and take strict action as per law. These people are deliberately trying to scare tourists and undo the hard-earned gains made in restoring confidence in Kashmir,” he said.

Reiterating BJP’s commitment to peace, development and inclusive growth, Thakur said Kashmir belongs to everyone and tourists should feel welcome, safe and free to celebrate.

“Kashmir is changing. Those who are uncomfortable with peace, prosperity and tourism growth should introspect. The people of Jammu and Kashmir want jobs, business and a better future — not sermons that drive visitors away,” he added. Thakur also questioned the silence of chief minister Omar Abdullah over the matter who claims to be the brand ambassador of tourism promotion.