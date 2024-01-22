BJP fulfils promise, Ram Temple stands at Ayodhya: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday described the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony at Ram Temple, Ayodhya, as a promise fulfilled by the BJP. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar dancing with a child in Karnal on Monday after watching the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (HT Photo)

“Sougandh hamari poori hui, mandir wahi banaya hai,” Khattar said after attending the live telecast of the ceremony from Karneshwar Mahadev Mandir in Karnal. “The opposition used to mock us by saying mandir wahi banaenge lekin tareekh nahi btaenge (They will make the temple in Ayodhya but won’t let us know when). Now, here is the day that we are fortunate enough to witness this,” the chief minister said.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Also read: Our Ram has arrived’: PM Modi gets emotional after Ram Lalla idol consecrated

Amid chants of Jai Shree Ram by the gathering, the chief minister danced with a child to celebrate the moment.

Haryana wore a festive look on Monday with religious and cultural organisations holding bhandaras and hawans on the occasion.

Khattar said the Ram Temple consecration ceremony would be celebrated like the festival of Diwali across the country. Markets at many places were decorated with flowers, flags and lighting.