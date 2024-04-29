BJP giving tickets to party hoppers: Cong’s Ambala pick

Congress candidate from Ambala constituency Varun Chaudhary (Mullana) kicked off his campaign in Panchkula district on Sunday and held a meeting with the party workers in Panchkula as well as Kalka. Congress Ambala candidate Varun Chaudhary addressing the media in Panchkula on Sunday. (Sant Arora/HT)

“Main janta ki awaaz hoon. Main Lok Sabha mein janta ki awaaz ban kar goonjonga. In the last 10 years, the voice of Ambala was not heard. Ab maun dharan nahi hoga (I am the voice of the people. I will echo in the Lok Sabha as the voice of the people. There will be no more silence),” said 44-year-old Chaudhary, addressing the party workers.

Chaudhary, who plans to open an election office in Panchkula in the next few days, said he will be filing his nomination on May 2.

“It’s time we all come together to restore democracy. This government had suppressed every voice that was raised, be it of farmers, employees, or sarpanches. Even the elected representatives were not spared,” Chaudhary added.

“The BJP is facing the people’s opposition owing to the government’s faulty policies,” added Chaudhary, who is a qualified lawyer. Taking a dig at the BJP, Chaudhary said, “They did not have their candidates,” hinting at the tickets being given to the party hoppers.

“Common man has decided to vote against jumlebazi,” said Chaudhary while claiming that Congress will win 10 seats in Haryana. Talking about the infighting in the Congress party, Chaudhary said, “Each worker has shown confidence in me. Every worker of the party has assured me they will reach out to each household to get votes in favour of Congress.”

Former deputy chief minister Chander Mohan said, “Congress will get the highest number of votes from Panchkula assembly constituency. We are confident of that.”

“This election is very important to restore democracy and each worker will work to get every single vote in favour of the Congress party,” said Pradeep Chaudhary, Congress MLA from Kalka.

Panchkula district, having two constituencies, Kalka and Panchkula, which are part of the Ambala Parliamentary constituency, will go for voting on May 25.