BJP government at Centre ‘suppressing democracy’, says Batham in Himachal

Lashing out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the national coordinator of the National Talent Hunt programme of Congress and in-charge of Himachal Pradesh, Chitra Batham, said the BJP government at the Center is “suppressing democracy by misusing power”. Congress state chief Vinay Kumar along with Congress legislators launch the National Talent Hunt during the press conference at state congress office, in Shimla on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Batham was in Shimla to launch the National Talent Hunt programme on Tuesday. Talking to media, she said, “The BJP government at the Centre is suppressing democracy by misusing power and violating the fundamental principles of the Constitution.”

“At this time, the Congress has decided to launch a comprehensive national campaign, under which it will appoint trained spokespersons to raise awareness through the media in every village and city,” she added.

Himachal Pradesh Congress committee chief Vinay Kumar launched the National Talent Hunt program during a press conference held in Shimla. Under the programme, the applications have been invited from eligible, experienced, and politically aware young people across Himachal for the selection of party spokespersons, media panellists, research coordinators, and publicity coordinators in the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee.

State coordinator of the programme, MLA Bhawani Singh Pathania stated that the Congress party will select educated, experienced, and serious candidates in the state through a detailed interview process. Selected representatives will be tasked with providing accurate and authoritative responses to the government’s policies and achievements, and any misleading propaganda spread by the BJP.

Outlining the application process, he said, “The last date for applying has been fixed as January 5. Scrutiny of applications on January 9. Regional level personal interviews will be held on 12–15 January and state level personal interviews and group discussions will be held on 21 January.”

Pathania clarified that the applicant should be loyal to the ideology and values of the Congress Party, history. Deep understanding of political issues, clear speech, command over language, strong communication skills and political awareness are considered essential”.