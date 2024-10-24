BJP has gone back on its promise of buying paddy at 3,100/quintal: Bhupinder Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has once again gone back on its promise of buying paddy at ₹3,100 per quintal after winning the assembly elections. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the BJP government is not even providing di ammonium phosphate (DAP) to farmers for sowing the next crop. (HT File)

In a statement, Hooda said that farmers are forced to sell their crops at a rate lower than the minimum support price (MSP) due to non-purchase of paddy in mandis.

Hooda said the BJP government is not even providing di ammonium phosphate (DAP) to farmers for sowing the next crop. “Due to non-supply of fertiliser, farmers have to wait for many days in long queues. Yet they are not able to get fertilisers and have to buy it in the black market,” he said.

Hooda said the mandis of the entire state are filled with paddy, and farmers are forced to put their crops on the road. “After purchase, the government is also delaying the lifting. About 10 lakh metric tonnes of paddy is yet to be lifted. Due to this, there is also a delay in payment to the farmers. Farmers are also forced to sell their crops at ₹200-400 less than the MSP.

The former CM said the government’s emphasis is on taking action against farmers on stubble burning. “Cases are being registered against farmers in the entire state and they are being red-listed. Whereas the government should fix the MSP for stubble and buy it. The action taken by the government on farmers for burning stubble is completely condemnable. The government should immediately withdraw its decision and find a proper solution for the disposal of stubble,” the Congress leader said.