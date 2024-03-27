BJP has imported LS candidates from Cong, says Hooda

Former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday asserted that he will not contest the Lok Sabha polls and his son Deepender Singh Hooda will be fielded from the Rohtak parliamentary seat. Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda addresses a press conference at Rohtak on Tuesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Attacking the BJP, Hooda said that first the BJP had changed its chief minister in Haryana and now they have replaced their five sitting MPs, which shows that there is anger simmering in public against the BJP.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“The people will first change the Union government and six months later, they will throw the BJP government from Haryana. The BJP has imported Lok Sabha candidates from Congress,” the former CM added.

Addressing the media at his residence here, Hooda said that he would be glad if senior leaders like Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala contest the parliamentary polls.

“I will contest the assembly polls and Deepender will fight the parliamentary polls from the Rohtak seat. As a Leader of the Opposition, I will campaign for all party candidates in Haryana. The Central Election Committee (CEC) will be conducted in one or two days and the list of candidates from all 10 Lok Sabha seats from Haryana will be released after the meeting,” he added.

In the 2019 general polls, Hooda had contested from Sonepat and his son Deepender from Rohtak and both lost the fray. The Rohtak seat is considered the home turf for Hooda as he represented this seat four times and his son Deepender thrice.

Speaking on the recent judgement of Punjab and Haryana on land reform law, Hooda said that the court has recognised the law made by the Congress government.

“The court termed the law framed during our government as constitutional and praised our legislation. Many sections of people had come from other places and settled in different villages of Haryana years ago. Panchayats and others had donated land to those sections. These classes are called Dholidar, Bootimar, Bhondemar and Mukararidar,” he said.

On the demolition of two shops on the Railway road, Hooda advised the officials to be impartial and demanded legal action. He said some people vandalised the shops at 3 am, which is completely illegal.