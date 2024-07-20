BJP has ruined health and education sector in Haryana: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said that the BJP government has ruined the health and education sector in the last nine and half years of its tenure in Haryana. Former chief minister of Haryana and leader of Opposition Bhupendra Singh Hooda addresses a press conference in Rohtak. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Addressing media persons here, Hooda said that the present BJP government failed to build even a single medical college in Haryana during their tenure but his government built six medical colleges, 641 community and primary health centres in the state.

“There is an acute shortage of doctors in Haryana. All the government medical facilities are in a pathetic state due to lack of funds, equipment and manpower. The BJP government has been giving loans to universities instead of grants, resulting in fee hike. Nearly 56% posts in state universities are vacant,” he added.

The former CM said that they will provide free health care facilities up to ₹25 lakh to state residents and fill all the vacant posts if voted to power in the assembly polls due later this year.

Slamming the government over power cuts, Hooda said that he handed over Haryana to the BJP in 2014 with additional power capacity than required by the state but now people are facing long-power cuts.

“ We had established four thermal plants and one nuclear power plant during my regime but the BJP did not bring a single plant in their two stints. The BJP government has increased tariffs and people are getting expensive bills,” Hooda added.

On being asked about Union home minister Amit Shah’s question regarding the works done during the Hooda government, former CM said that the Union minister was asking questions from the Central university at Mahendergarh built during the Congress government.

“During my tenure Central university at Mahendergarh and 12 state universities were built but during the BJP regime not a single varsity was established. During our rule, 81 km metro lines were connected to four cities of Haryana and the BJP government failed to install a single pole and even one inch metro expansion was not done,” he added.