BJP hits out at Punjab Congress leader, ex-CM Channi for ‘stuntbaazi’ remark

Reacting sharply to former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s remarks on Saturday’s terror attack on an Indian Air Force convoy in Poonch district, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said the Jalandhar Congress candidate was speaking in favour of terrorists. Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday hit back at former Punjab CM and Jalandhar Congress candidate Charanjit Singh Channi for his remarks on the recent terror attack that claimed the life of an IAF personnel. (HT file)

“What can we say if they are making such statements on national security? Are they speaking in favour of the terrorists? After Uri and Balakote, (Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi asked for proof. They said that we do politics on martyrdom. The same is happening now. These people make agreements with terrorists. They take no action against PFI because they want a vote bank. Those who have done this will be finished but martyrdom should not be mocked,” Prasad said.

An Indian Air Force corporal was killed and four others were injured in the terror attack in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening.

Pointing out that the attack came amid the Lok Sabha elections, former CM Channi alleged on Sunday that it was a pre-planned one and “such stuntbaazi” is done to facilitate BJP’s win in the polls. “This is stuntbaazi. When elections come, such stunts are done to make the BJP win. These are pre-planned attacks; there is no truth in them,” Channi said while speaking to reporters in Punjab.

Calls for apology

The remarks from the Congress Working Committee member attracted sharp criticism from the BJP.

Union minister Anurag Thakur came down heavily on Channi’s remarks and questioned the Congress about the terror attacks that took place during its tenures. He demanded an apology from the top Congress brass, including former party chief Sonia Gandhi for Channi’s remarks.

Jalandhar BJP candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku condemned his Congress rival’s remarks and demanded Channi apologise to the nation.

BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok said Channi’s remarks reflected the “Congress culture”. “Charanjit Singh Channi has lost his mind. Does it suit a former chief minister to make such disgusting statements? Only the Congress can do such petty politics over the jawans of the country. It is their culture,” Alok said.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Indian Air Force corporal Vikky Pahade, who succumbed to injuries sustained in the terror attack, arrived in his hometown in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara for last rites on Monday.

The army has launched a search operation in the Shahsitar area of Surankote in Poonch district for the terrorists.

As part of the ongoing operation, bulletproof vehicles are patrolling the area, while a dog squad has been deployed to check vehicles. The search operation aims to track down the terrorists responsible for the attack and ensure the safety of civilians in the region.