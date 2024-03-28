BJP holds rallies in all 6 assembly segments going to bypolls in Himachal

The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) on Thursday held back-to-back rallies in the six assembly segments where bypolls are scheduled simultaneously with Lok Sabha elections on June 1. The BJP has given tickets to six disqualified Congress rebels who made the saffron-switch on March 22 in New Delhi. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur addresses the welcome ceremony of the BJP leader Krishan Lal Thakur in Nalagarh on Thursday. (ANI)

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that the chief minister was responsible for the political situation in the state. “The elected representatives were insulted and neglected and due to the CM ignoring them when they spoke on public interest, the were left with no other way to express their views. Everyone voted for the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha,” he said.

Jai Ram, who attended the welcoming ceremony of BJP’s Gagret candidate Chaitanya Sharma, said that all of them (the disqualified MLAs) did not care about their membership to express their views against the government.

“The government would be remembered for hampering the development of the state,” said former minister and Jaswan MLA Bikram Thakur, who is the in-charge of Hamirpur parliamentary affairs.

Former Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Rana said that the Congress government had eclipsed the development of Himachal as soon as it came to power.

“The Sukhu government will be remembered for lying, stopping the development of the state and taking loans repeatedly,” said former MLA Ashish Sharma.

Sudhir Sharma breaks down, says ‘not a sell-out’

Former Congress legislator from Dharamshala Sudhir Sharma, in his first visit to Dharamshala since he voted in favour of BJP candidate in Rajya Sabha polls on February 27, said that many allegations were levelled against him but he is not a sell-out.

Addressing the public in Dharamshala, Sharma said that he was sidelined just because he raised the voice for his people. He got emotional on stage and cried while saying “I am not a sell-out”.

Sharma was among six congress legislators who voted in favour of the BJP candidate in Rajya Sabha polls in February. They were disqualified later for violating the party whip, following which they joined BJP. They all will now contest bypolls on BJP tickets.

“I have always fought for the development of Dharamshala. My only fault was that I fought for the establishment of Central University. I fought for the promises made to the public and unemployed youth. But I was humiliated time and again,” he said.

BJP candidate for Lok Sabha election from Kangra parliamentary constituency Rajeev Bhardwaj also addressed the gathering and said that he was committed to delivering on the responsibility entrusted on him by the party.