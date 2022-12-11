Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP inducts five members into Haryana executive committee

BJP inducts five members into Haryana executive committee

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 11, 2022 01:09 AM IST

he newly-inducted members are Kuldeep Bishnoi, his wife Renuka Bishnoi, their son Adampur MLA Bhavya Bishnoi, Devender Chawla and former Shahabad MLA Anil Dhantori.

BJP inducted five new members into Haryana executive committee. (HT File)
BJP inducted five new members into Haryana executive committee. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Haryana unit on Saturday inducted five more members into its state executive committee. The newly-inducted members are Kuldeep Bishnoi, his wife Renuka Bishnoi, their son Adampur member of legislative assembly (MLA) Bhavya Bishnoi, Devender Chawla and former Shahabad MLA Anil Dhantori.

BJP state office secretary Gulshan Bhatia said the state president OP Dhankar also gave approval to appoint two more spokespersons — Vandana Popli and Anil Dhantori.

Kuldeep Bishnoi had quit the Congress and joined BJP after the Rajya Sabha election in Haryana. His son won the Adampur by-poll after defeating Congress’s Jai Parkash. Dhantori, meanwhile, had also recently jumped ship from the Congress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out