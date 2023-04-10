Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / New office timings in Punjab will collapse the system: Balbir Sidhu

New office timings in Punjab will collapse the system: Balbir Sidhu

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 10, 2023 01:28 AM IST

Balbir Singh Sidhu said in a statement that the new office timings will adversely affect the state’s economy and the system will collapse within in 10 days

BJP state vice-president and former health minister, Balbir Singh Sidhu, said in a statement that new office hours–7.30 am to 2 pm–will hamper the output of the government works. He added that this adversely affect the state’s economy and the system will collapse within in 10 days.

Balbir Singh Sidhu said in a statement that the new timings will adversely affect all stakeholders involved. (HT File Photo)
The statement further stated that the employees should not be punished to hide the govt’s lapses. Highlighting that the timings have been changed because of power consumption, Sidhi said the government may now ask the employees to stop using fans, lights and air-conditioner. Such “headless” decision will impact the state’s image at national level.

He added that the decision will affect the public as the 9 to 5 working hours have been followed since the establishment of the working system. Limiting public dealing till 2 pm will invite protests as many people travel over 100 km to reach the administration offices. Additionally, the employees who travel longer distances will also be affected by the change. Sidhu said that all stakeholders will face inconveniences because of the decision.

