Bypoll: BJP laments infrastructure decadence in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Apr 24, 2023 01:11 AM IST

BJP's Narinder Singh Raina laments infrastructure decay in Jalandhar, stating that the city is lagging behind in cleanliness, good roads, and sport development.

BJP national state secretary and Punjab co-incharge Narinder Singh Raina lamented the infrastructure decadence in Jalandhar.

Representational picture of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters. (ANI)
“It is unfortunate that Jalandhar, famous for its sports industry and health infrastructure, is lagging. The city is lagging in cleanliness and good inner-city roads. The AAP had promised to develop Jalandhar as a sports hub, but it is a sad state of affairs that it remained a mere announcement only,” he said.

He added that Jalandhar was added to the smart city project, but no one has so far worked on getting it a ‘smart city’ status. “The ruling AAP in over a year has miserably failed to give good governance to the state,” he said.

Monday, April 24, 2023
