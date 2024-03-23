BJP misusing agencies to target Oppn leaders: Abhay

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala on Friday criticised the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, calling it a part of the Union government’s crackdown on Opposition leaders. Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala on Friday criticised the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, calling it a part of the Union government’s crackdown on Opposition leaders. (HT File)

Addressing the media in Sirsa, Abhay claimed that the Union government is harassing the Opposition leaders while those supporting the BJP remained untouched.

“I condemn the arrest of a sitting chief minister, who was elected by the people. The BJP is misusing agencies to target Opposition leaders, and this is a blatant assault on democracy. The leaders holding the constitutional posts are being targeted,” he added.

He urged all the parties to join hands against the BJP, otherwise whoever speaks against the party will be sent behind bars.

The Ellenabad MLA said that his party will contest on all seats, and they will perform in the general polls.

“The Congress and BJP did not have candidates, that’s why they are not releasing a complete list of their candidates. The INLD will win from the Kurukshetra seat and AAP-Congress candidate Sushil Gupta’s security will be deposited,” he added.