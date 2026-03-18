BJP moves privilege motion against CM Sukhu; HP govt cracks down on corrupt officials

“We are not just making allegations; we have compiled a record of instances where the House was misled. Such actions cannot be justified by a government that has had ample time to perform,” Thakur said.

By 11.15am, the opposition formally submitted a notice for a privilege motion against the CM under Rule 75. Thakur alleged that the government is entering its fourth year without fulfilling budgetary promises, terming Sukhu’s statements a direct “breach of legislative sanctity”.

BJP legislators, led by leader of opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur, staged a protest outside the assembly in the morning before the session began. Raising slogans against the chief minister for making “habitual false statements”, the BJP Legislature Party marched to Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania’s chamber.

The Himachal Pradesh assembly witnessed high drama on Wednesday as the second phase of the budget session resumed with the opposition BJP moving a privilege motion against chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for allegedly misleading the House. The CM countered the offensive by announcing a crackdown on bureaucratic corruption.

The atmosphere remained charged as the House moved into Question Hour. In a swift move to assert administrative control, Sukhu announced that his government has begun removing officials with doubtful integrity from sensitive and key government posts.

Responding to a query regarding administrative transparency, the chief minister told the assembly: “I will not just give assurances in this House; I believe in action. Officials involved in corruption are being directly removed from their positions.”

The move is seen as a strategic rebuttal to the BJP’s “misleading” narrative, as the CM looks to frame his administration as one focused on accountability and clean governance.

A privilege motion under Rule 75 is invoked when a member believes another member (or minister) has committed a breach of privilege of the House or its members, usually by providing false or distorted information.

Though the government has not named the three officers of doubtful integrity, the tag is given to bureaucrats facing vigilance inquiries or those with a history of corruption. CM Sukhu’s decision to remove them during the session is an attempt to neutralise the opposition’s corruption charges against his government.