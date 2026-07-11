Mohali: Trio attacked with sharp weapons in Nayagaon; five booked

A previous altercation between two groups escalated into a violent attack in Naya Gaon on Thursday evening, leaving three men injured. The accused, allegedly armed with sharp-edged weapons, attacked the trio. (HT File)

According to the FIR, complainant Appu, 24, alleged the attack stemmed from an earlier clash in Janta Colony in which Ranjit, Appu’s friend had suffered a head injury and had already filed a police complaint.

Police identified the accused as Vrishal, Neeraj, Sandeep, Lukas and Ravi, all residents of Janta Colony. Appu told police that he, along with Mandeep Singh and Sunil Kumar were returning home on separate motorcycles after visiting the Patiala Ki Rao riverside when the accused intercepted them near Babu Ram Cement Store around 7 pm.

The accused, allegedly armed with sharp-edged weapons, attacked the trio. Vrishal allegedly struck Mandeep on the head, while Sandeep stabbed him in the back and also injured Appu’s right hand. Vrishal allegedly stabbed Sunil Kumar on the waist. The accused fled after threatening the victims.

Appu and Mandeep were treated at Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, while Sunil, who sustained serious injuries, was referred to PGIMER.

Police have booked five men under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2), 118(1), 190, 191(3) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).