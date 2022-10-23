Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP MP Dharambir Singh confident of BJP’s win in Adampur bypoll

Published on Oct 23, 2022 01:04 AM IST

Bhiwani-Mahendergarh MP Dharambir Singh said his old ally Parkash took a wrong decision by contesting the election

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: Bhiwani-Mahendergarh MP Dharambir Singh of the BJP on Saturday claimed that the party’s candidate Bhavya Bishnoi will win the November 3 Adampur bypoll and Congress’ Jai Parkash will have to forfeit his security deposit. Addressing a press conference in Hisar, Singh said his old ally Parkash took a wrong decision by contesting the election and he is fighting against a 29-year-old youth, whose family has not been defeated from the area for the last five decades. “The Congress will lose its security, while AAP and INLD are fighting this bypoll to save their existence,” he added.

