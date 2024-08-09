 BJP plans to hoist 50,000 flags in Panchkula - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 09, 2024
New Delhi
BJP plans to hoist 50,000 flags in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 09, 2024 08:50 AM IST

This decision was taken in a meeting held to discuss preparations for the campaign under the chairmanship of district BJP president Deepak Sharma at the party office Panchkamal on Thursday

The Panchkula unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will reach out to 50,000 families under the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign to hoist the Tricolour flag on the houses in Panchkula on Independence Day.

Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta said the Tricolour will be hoisted on every house in Panchkula. (HT File)
This decision was taken in a meeting held to discuss preparations for the campaign under the chairmanship of district BJP president Deepak Sharma at the party office Panchkamal on Thursday. Assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta said the Tricolour will be hoisted on every house in the district.

“Under the campaign, a Tiranga yatra will be taken out on August 11. Additionally, a cleanliness programme will be held around the statues and memorials of martyrs, and party officials, workers and public representatives will pay their tributes by garlanding the statues,” said Gupta as he urged the workers to participate in the yatra with full enthusiasm and zeal.

The yatra will start at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk and end at Shaheed Major Sandeep Sankhla Chowk. Sharma said all party workers should get involved in making the campaign successful.

“Instructions have been given to the party workers to upload photos of the yatra and the campaign on Saral Portal,” he added.

