BJP retaining power crucial for Nadda in home state of Himachal

In the run-up to the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections this year-end, BJP president Jagat Parkash Nadda has sent a strong message to the rank and file of the party unit, particularly ministers and MLAs, that Mission Repeat is crucial for the party.

The stakes are high for the BJP because Himachal Pradesh is Nadda’s home state. The BJP is pulling out all stops to retain power in the state that has historically alternated between the Congress and the BJP at the helm, while the Aam Aadmi Party is making a desperate bid to foray into the bipolar politics. While the saffron party is buoyed over its spectacular victory in four states, it is equally concerned about its poor performance in the October byelections last year when it faced political reverses in all three assembly segments and in Mandi parliamentary constituency, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s home turf.

MLAs handed over assessments

During his recent three-day visit, Nadda met party office-bearers, the BJP’s think tank or core group, legislators, councillors, and even booth workers. In a strongly worded message to legislators and ministers, Nadda said: “Winnability will be the sole criterion for ticket allocation and those who don’t perform must be ready to perish.”

The legislators were given their assessments after a survey by Nadda’s team was carried out.

A few ministers failed to explain the work done in their departments. Some legislators could not apprise him of the works carried out in their respective constituencies. The ministers, legislators, party office-bearers and cadres were asked to publicise the Centre’s schemes, BJP’s achievements, and expose the opposition. The recent assembly victory in four states, a speedy rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine, and free ration scheme are among the initiatives he listed.

Besides, he urged party leaders to counter the propaganda by both the Congress and the AAP, which is making a determined bid to foray into Himachal’s bipolar politics.

Non-performing MLAs warned

Nadda is learnt to have expressed annoyance with certain legislators and ministers and given them a clear-cut message on improving their performance.

He hinted that the party will axe non-performing legislators.

In the previous assembly elections, the party had replaced 12 of the sitting MLAs, but the figures could be much higher this time, since the stakes for the BJP are also higher. The party wants to keep up the momentum for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Nadda also issued a stern warning to the dissenters in the party in politically significant Kangra district. During his meeting with office-bearers, Nadda made it clear that they had every right to stake a claim for the tickets but the party would not placate those who are dropped.

Focus on Shimla MC elections

The Shimla civic body elections are equally crucial for the BJP as the polls are being seen as a precursor to the assembly elections. Nadda discussed in detail the plans for the MC elections and sought feedback from sitting councillors.

Party leaders, including chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, were keen that the elections should be held on party symbols. However, the local legislator and urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj was said to be reluctant on the issue.

Nadda not only endorsed Jai Ram Thakur’s leadership but also signalled that dissidence will be dealt with strictly. His advice came days after Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s claim that Union minister Anurag Thakur would be replacing Jai Ram Thakur nearer the elections. Nadda outrightly rejected a change of leadership in Himachal Pradesh.

Winning over Kangra district

To win the 2022 assembly elections, he said, the BJP would need to win Kangra, which sends 15 legislators to the 68-member assembly, the highest among all districts, and decides which party shall form the government.

Traditionally, Kangra is known to vote against the ruling party. The BJP unit in Kangra district is embroiled in infighting. The party has now turned its attention to Kangra, which is evident from the fact that chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has been frequently touring the district to gauge the situation and prepare a roadmap for electoral success in December.

