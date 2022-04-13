Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP retaining power crucial for Nadda in home state of Himachal
chandigarh news

BJP retaining power crucial for Nadda in home state of Himachal

During his recent three-day visit, BJP chief met party office-bearers, legislators, councillors, and even booth workers; he declared that winnability will be the sole criterion for ticket allocation and those who don’t perform must be ready to perish
BJP president JP Nadda with Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and other party leaders during a roadshow in Shimla on April 9. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
BJP president JP Nadda with Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and other party leaders during a roadshow in Shimla on April 9. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 03:05 PM IST
Copy Link
ByGaurav Bisht

In the run-up to the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections this year-end, BJP president Jagat Parkash Nadda has sent a strong message to the rank and file of the party unit, particularly ministers and MLAs, that Mission Repeat is crucial for the party.

Also read: ‘Don’t see AAP as a threat to BJP...it’s disintegrating’

The stakes are high for the BJP because Himachal Pradesh is Nadda’s home state. The BJP is pulling out all stops to retain power in the state that has historically alternated between the Congress and the BJP at the helm, while the Aam Aadmi Party is making a desperate bid to foray into the bipolar politics. While the saffron party is buoyed over its spectacular victory in four states, it is equally concerned about its poor performance in the October byelections last year when it faced political reverses in all three assembly segments and in Mandi parliamentary constituency, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s home turf.

MLAs handed over assessments

During his recent three-day visit, Nadda met party office-bearers, the BJP’s think tank or core group, legislators, councillors, and even booth workers. In a strongly worded message to legislators and ministers, Nadda said: “Winnability will be the sole criterion for ticket allocation and those who don’t perform must be ready to perish.”

The legislators were given their assessments after a survey by Nadda’s team was carried out.

A few ministers failed to explain the work done in their departments. Some legislators could not apprise him of the works carried out in their respective constituencies. The ministers, legislators, party office-bearers and cadres were asked to publicise the Centre’s schemes, BJP’s achievements, and expose the opposition. The recent assembly victory in four states, a speedy rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine, and free ration scheme are among the initiatives he listed.

Besides, he urged party leaders to counter the propaganda by both the Congress and the AAP, which is making a determined bid to foray into Himachal’s bipolar politics.

Non-performing MLAs warned

Nadda is learnt to have expressed annoyance with certain legislators and ministers and given them a clear-cut message on improving their performance.

He hinted that the party will axe non-performing legislators.

In the previous assembly elections, the party had replaced 12 of the sitting MLAs, but the figures could be much higher this time, since the stakes for the BJP are also higher. The party wants to keep up the momentum for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Nadda also issued a stern warning to the dissenters in the party in politically significant Kangra district. During his meeting with office-bearers, Nadda made it clear that they had every right to stake a claim for the tickets but the party would not placate those who are dropped.

Focus on Shimla MC elections

The Shimla civic body elections are equally crucial for the BJP as the polls are being seen as a precursor to the assembly elections. Nadda discussed in detail the plans for the MC elections and sought feedback from sitting councillors.

Party leaders, including chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, were keen that the elections should be held on party symbols. However, the local legislator and urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj was said to be reluctant on the issue.

Nadda not only endorsed Jai Ram Thakur’s leadership but also signalled that dissidence will be dealt with strictly. His advice came days after Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s claim that Union minister Anurag Thakur would be replacing Jai Ram Thakur nearer the elections. Nadda outrightly rejected a change of leadership in Himachal Pradesh.

Winning over Kangra district

To win the 2022 assembly elections, he said, the BJP would need to win Kangra, which sends 15 legislators to the 68-member assembly, the highest among all districts, and decides which party shall form the government.

Traditionally, Kangra is known to vote against the ruling party. The BJP unit in Kangra district is embroiled in infighting. The party has now turned its attention to Kangra, which is evident from the fact that chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has been frequently touring the district to gauge the situation and prepare a roadmap for electoral success in December.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Gaurav Bisht

    Gaurav Bisht heads Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. He covers politics in the hill state and other issues concerning the masses.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Jitendra Awhad. (HT Photo)

    Jitendra Awhad hits out at Raj Thackeray, calls him stand up comedian

    State minister Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday hit out at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray, saying Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse resides in the latter's soul. This came a day after Thackeray held a rally in Thane and warned his party will play Hanuman Chalisa outside Muslim places of worship if loudspeakers at mosques are not pulled down before May 3. Awhad held a press conference in response to Thackeray's comments.

  • BJP leader Kirit Somaiya (File Photo/PTI)

    INS Vikrant case: Bombay HC grants pre-arrest bail to BJP's Kirit Somaiya

    Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya was on Wednesday granted pre-arrest bail by the Bombay high court in the case over the alleged misappropriation of funds to preserve INS Vikrant, the first aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy. The development came two days after Somaiya was denied anticipatory bail by the sessions court in connection with the same case, prompting him to approach the high court.

  • Amarjeet Singh, a resident of Delhi’s Moti Bagh, has been running a taxi stand for over 40 years, and has converted one car into a pet taxi (Photo: Shutterstock)

    A ferry godfather for your fur babies

    Here's one good hooman who has become a saviour for those stuck in such situations. A resident of Delhi's Moti Bagh, Amarjeet Singh, has been running a taxi stand for over 40 years, and has converted one car into a pet taxi. The idea came to the sexagenarian, who loves animals, through one of his customers. Singh wishes to further expand his services but he needs to train other drivers first.

  • Civil contractor Santhosh Patil died by suicide, leaving a death note saying K S Eeshwarappa was wholly responsible for his death.

    Contractor death: Karnataka minister booked for 'abetment of suicide'

    A case has been registered against Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) minister K S Eshwarappa for abetment of suicide in connection with the death of a civil contractor, police said on Wednesday. They said Eshwarappa has been named as the first accused in the case. The FIR was registered based on a complaint from Prashanth Patil, brother of Santhosh Patil, who had levelled bribery charges against the senior minister earlier.

  • Punjab-cadre IPS officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura (retd) was first appointed chairman of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) in September last year, but had to resign in December to contest as the BJP candidate from Ropar , an election he lost. (HT file photo)

    Punjab cadre ex-IPS officer Lalpura reappointed NCM chief

    The central government on Tuesday re-appointed retired Punjab-cadre IPS officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura as the chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities. Also read: 2 Sikh men attacked in New York, 2nd such incident in 10 days: 'Deplorable' Lalpura, who was first appointed as chairman in September last year, had to resign from the post in December to contest as the BJP candidate from Ropar assembly constituency, which he lost.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out