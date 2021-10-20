BJP says open for alliance with parties that put 'national interest' first, calls Amarinder Singh ‘patriotic’

A day after former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh’s announcement on floating his own party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday reciprocated to Singh’s offer for a "seat-sharing agreement" and said that the party is ready to join hands with anyone who prioritises national interest.

BJP general secretary and in-charge of its Punjab unit Dushyant Gautam made the remarks, however, also said that nothing has yet been finalised. “Our main agenda is nationalism and keeping the nation first. All those parties who want to form alliances with us on this agenda are welcome,” news agency PTI quoted Gautam as saying earlier in the day.

The BJP leader also said that Singh’s stance on the issues of national security should be praised. “He (Amarinder Singh) was a soldier. He knows about the threats to the country and how to secure it is” Gautam further said. “He is patriotic. And whenever it was a matter of national security and security at the borders, we have appreciated his stand,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Amarinder Singh, who recently quit as the chief minister of Punjab, said that he would soon launch a new political outfit and also said that he was open for a seat-sharing agreement with the BJP for the upcoming state assembly polls, conditional that the ongoing farmers’ issue is resolved in their interest.

Regarding Singh’s condition about the farmers issue, Gautam said that his party was committed to it. “He talked about farmers' issues. We are committed to it and are working for the welfare of farmers. When the time comes, both will sit together and discuss farmers' issues,” he said. But the Punjab BJP in-charge also said that nothing yet regarding alliance with Singh’s proposed party has been finalised as it is yet to be announced. “Amarinder Singh still needs to form his party and put forward his views,” he said.

Meanwhile, several state Congress leaders, including deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and state Congress in-charge Harish Rawat have all criticised Singh for his announcement and his comments regarding the agreement with the BJP.

(With agency inputs)