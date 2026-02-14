BJP should clear its stand on RDG issue: Himachal CM

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said that the Opposition BJP is the only party in the state which is not standing with the government on the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) issue. He asked the party to clear its stance before the people of the state. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a public meeting at Sarahan in Sirmaur district on Saturday. (HT Photo)

“Even the venue of all party meet was changed on the request of the BJP,” said Sukhu, while addressing a public gathering in Sarahan, Pachhad assembly constituency of Sirmaur district, adding, “In the meeting, I asked whether BJP leaders were in favour of Himachal receiving the RDG, but they did not say a word. BJP leaders should clarify their stand on the ₹10,000 crore cut before the people of the state.”

Sukhu said that the state government will continue to fight for its rights and the support of the people is essential for this purpose. Challenging BJP leaders, he asked them to get the RDG reinstated by the Prime Minister.

Remembering the state’s first chief minister YS Parmar, the CM said that he enacted Section 118 of the law to protect the interests of the people of Himachal and the current state government is following in his footsteps. He said that the state had been receiving the RDG since Parmar’s time, but the 16th Finance Commission took away this 77-year-old right. RDG belongs to the people of Himachal, not the government.

Sukhu said that the previous BJP government received an additional amount of ₹70,000 crore in five years, but they did not utilise the funds wisely. Had the BJP government utilised this money wisely, the state would not have a debt of ₹76,000 crore and liabilities of ₹10,000 crore.

CM Sukhu emphasised the state government’s efforts to strengthen the rural economy. He said that the state government is providing support price for milk and soon minimum support price will be given on ginger also. He said that within a year, the Sarahan hospital will have specialist doctors and ultrasound machines. He announced the opening of a CBSE school in Sarahan and double-laning of the Sarahan-Chandigarh road.

Cong resorting to blame politics: Bindal

Meanwhile, BJP state president Rajeev Bindal on Saturday said that the Congress government, which has been in power in Himachal for nearly 40 months, is resorting to blame politics against the Centre and previous BJP regimes to cover up administrative incompetence, financial mismanagement and sluggish development.

Addressing media persons in Shimla, Bindal said that people of the state have now realised that the real issue is not a lack of financial resources, but the improper utilisation of available resources.